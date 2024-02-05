Ares Management Corp. Increases Stock Compensation for Top Executives

Ares Management Corporation, the globally recognized alternative investment manager, has made a decisive move to revamp the compensation structure for its top-tier executives, with a marked increase in the proportion of stock pay. The most notable beneficiaries of this strategic shift are CEO Michael Arougheti and credit head Kipp deVeer, both of whom are set to receive a substantial package of 400,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) each, collectively valued at a staggering $200 million. This comes as part of a broader strategy wherein 1.6 million RSUs will be disbursed among the senior professionals in the credit group, in exchange for a decrease in certain incentive fees.

Aligning Interests for Long-Term Success

The rationale behind Ares' move to bolster stock compensation is a concerted effort to align the interests of the firm's leadership with the overall success of the business. This strategy is aimed at ensuring that the top executives, who are now more financially invested in the company's performance, are motivated to make decisions that will directly benefit the shareholders and contribute to the firm's fiscal health.

A Growing Trend in Corporate Governance

Ares' decision to amplify the link between executive pay and company performance is reflective of a growing trend in corporate governance. More and more corporations are turning to stock options or awards as a method of compensating their executives, as it is believed that this approach fosters a culture of long-term strategic thinking and performance-oriented decision making. By tying rewards directly to the company's success, it sends a clear message to investors about the firm's commitment to corporate governance and shareholder alignment.

Steering Towards Sustained Growth

The move by Ares is expected to not only incentivize the executives to steer the company towards sustained growth and profitability, but also reassure investors that the leadership's rewards are firmly tethered to the firm's success. With their personal fortunes now significantly intertwined with the company's fortunes, the top brass at Ares are expected to lead with a renewed focus on creating value for shareholders and ensuring the long-term stability of the corporation.