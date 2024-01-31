Ares Capital Clarifies Tax Treatment for 2023 Common Stock Distributions

Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARCC), the largest publicly traded Business Development Company (BDC) by market capitalization as of the end of 2023, has released detailed information on the tax treatment of the Company's 2023 common stock distributions. This announcement comes as a crucial update for the Company's shareholders and potential investors.

Tax Treatment of 2023 Common Stock Distributions

The record and payable dates, total paid per share, ordinary income per share, long term capital gains per share, and interest-related dividends per share for each distribution date throughout 2023 have been disclosed. The distributions are designated as amounts eligible for treatment as qualified dividend income as per Internal Revenue Code (IRC) section 854(b). This implies that a certain percentage of the dividends may be subject to a lower tax rate. Furthermore, these distributions also qualify for the dividends received deduction available to certain U.S. domestic corporations.

Notably, no portion of the distributions is designated as a capital gain dividend as per IRC sections 852(b)(3) and 854(a). This means that these dividends do not originate from the sale of the Company's capital assets.

Interest-Related Dividends and Ares Capital's Performance

Specific percentages of total dividends by payment date are designated as "interest-related dividends" under IRC section 871(k). This signifies that these dividends are derived from the Company's lending activities. Ares Capital, established in 2004, is a specialty finance company that focuses on providing direct loans and making investments in private middle market companies in the U.S. Its goal is to stimulate economic growth and employment, contributing to the overall development of the country.

In terms of financial performance, Ares Capital reported a revenue of $2.10 billion in 2022, marking an increase of 15.16% compared to the previous year's revenue of $1.82 billion. However, the Company's earnings showed a decrease of -61.71%, settling at $600.00 million. Despite the downturn in earnings, the average rating for the ARCC stock remains 'Buy', and the 12-month stock price forecast is $20.67, hinting at a potential increase of 2.18% from the latest price.

The Company has cautioned that the press release is not intended as professional advice and has urged stockholders to consult tax advisors for specific guidance. This disclaimer emphasizes the necessity for individual investors to understand their unique tax situation and make informed decisions.