Arendi S.A.R.L. Overcomes Apple’s Sanctions Bid in Google Patent Lawsuit

In the complex and often murky waters of patent litigation, a new development has emerged featuring tech giants, Google and Apple, and the lesser-known Arendi S.A.R.L. A company recognized more for its involvement in patent lawsuits than its products, Arendi is embroiled in a legal contest against Google over alleged data systems patent infringement.

Arendi Versus Apple?

Interestingly, Apple, despite not being a direct party in this lawsuit, found itself in a tangential conflict with Arendi. Apple attempted to bring sanctions against Arendi’s legal counsel, Seth Ard of Susman Godfrey, and an unnamed witness. The accusation centered on the alleged disclosure of Apple’s trade secrets during the ongoing trial.

Apple’s involvement stemmed from a previous settlement with Arendi back in September 2021, which included a confidentiality agreement. Apple claimed that this agreement was breached when Arendi’s expert discussed hypothetical scenarios that supposedly revealed Apple’s confidential information.

Denial of Sanctions

However, U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer L. Hall denied the sanctions. The judge saw no evidence of intentional violation of the court order or any inflicted damage upon Apple. Arendi defended itself against these accusations, mentioning that it had requested the courtroom to be sealed twice, anticipating sensitive queries.

Continuing Battles

With the judge ruling against the sanctions on December 28, Arendi is free to continue its various legal battles over alleged patent infringements. It’s worth noting that Arendi had sued Google back in 2013, alleging infringement of US Patent No. 7,917,843. However, a federal jury found in May 2023 that Google’s products did not infringe the patent.

As these legal skirmishes continue, they spotlight the intricate and often contentious world of patent litigation, where even the giants of the tech industry find themselves drawn into battles over intellectual property rights and trade secrets.