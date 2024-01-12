en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Arena BioWorks: A New Paradigm in Biomedical Research and Development

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Arena BioWorks: A New Paradigm in Biomedical Research and Development

Cambridge’s Kendall Square is the chosen location for the recently launched biomedical research institute, Arena BioWorks. This establishment is the brainchild of a distinguished group of scientists and investors who have a shared vision of expediting the journey from scientific discovery to therapeutic solution. The unveiling of Arena BioWorks marks a significant stride in boosting innovation and efficiency in the biomedical field by accelerating the transition from research to practical healthcare applications.

Unifying Drug Discovery and Company Creation

The institute’s unique model is a fusion of drug discovery and company creation. As a dual-purpose entity, Arena BioWorks is not only geared towards achieving social good but also creating long-term sustainable impact through the formation of profit-generating biotechnology companies. The integration of these two components within a single organization is a novel approach aimed at empowering scientists to delve into any disease and fast-track progression from deep mechanistic human biology to biotech-enabled drug development.

A Team of Renowned Leaders at the Helm

At the helm of Arena BioWorks is Chief Executive, Stuart Schreiber, a Harvard scientist and one of the founders of the Broad Institute. Supporting him is a management committee comprising prominent individuals in the biomedical field. The amalgamation of these experienced minds is expected to drive the institute towards its ambitious goal of becoming a self-sustaining center of excellence focused on improving human health in perpetuity.

Focus and Collaboration

Arena BioWorks will concentrate its efforts on areas of brain health, oncology, immunology, and aging. The institute recognizes the value of collaborative work and plans to foster cross-collaboration amongst its companies, a move that will potentially lead to greater innovation and a more comprehensive understanding of various diseases. The establishment of Arena BioWorks has been the subject of quiet speculation within the biopharmaceutical industry during its year-long development phase. With its launch, the institute is primed to make a significant impact on healthcare through its innovative approach to biomedical research and development.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
1 min ago
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
Dr. Cara Croft, a senior lecturer in neuroscience at the Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London, is spearheading a groundbreaking study aimed at developing preventive treatments for dementia. Aiming to steer her career towards medicine initially, an encounter with a dementia patient shifted her trajectory towards neuroscience, a field that remains relatively underfunded
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
SpaceX Dragon Freedom Docked at ISS: Expedition 70 Crew Research and Axiom Mission 3 Preparations Underway
36 mins ago
SpaceX Dragon Freedom Docked at ISS: Expedition 70 Crew Research and Axiom Mission 3 Preparations Underway
NACETEM Spotlights AI's Potential to Revolutionize Nigeria's Public Sector
44 mins ago
NACETEM Spotlights AI's Potential to Revolutionize Nigeria's Public Sector
Lockheed Martin and NASA to Unveil Supersonic Game-Changer X-59
9 mins ago
Lockheed Martin and NASA to Unveil Supersonic Game-Changer X-59
AI Models Struggle to Predict Schizophrenia Treatment Outcomes in Different Trials
15 mins ago
AI Models Struggle to Predict Schizophrenia Treatment Outcomes in Different Trials
Apex Legends Players Face Unexpected Issue with In-Game Gifting Feature
17 mins ago
Apex Legends Players Face Unexpected Issue with In-Game Gifting Feature
Latest Headlines
World News
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
52 seconds
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
1 min
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
4 mins
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
5 mins
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
5 mins
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
6 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
7 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
8 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app