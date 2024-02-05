Area Steps into a New Era with Giuseppe Zanotti Partnership

New York-based womenswear brand, Area, is stepping into a new era with a footwear licensing partnership with Giuseppe Zanotti, an Italian luxury label renowned for its craftsmanship and innovation. The multi-season agreement entrusts Giuseppe Zanotti with the design, production, and distribution of Area's shoe collection, marking a significant expansion in the Area universe.

Unveiling a New Partnership

The partnership will be officially unveiled at Area's spring 2024 New York Fashion Week show in a see now, buy now format. The event will showcase approximately 30 signature styles, including platforms, flats, and pumps that echo the spring collection's theme centered on eyes. This unique theme draws inspiration from diverse sources, ranging from vintage '20s cartoon googly eyes to the Surrealist art movement and Pop Art.

Immediate Purchase and Future Collections

Post-runway show, the footwear will be available for immediate purchase on Area's website and at select retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman and Fwrd. Looking ahead, the fall 2024 collection is set to be introduced to wholesale clients later in the month at Giuseppe Zanotti's Milan showroom and at Tomorrow showrooms in Milan and Paris.

Area and Zanotti: A Match Made in Fashion Heaven

Beckett Fogg, Area's cofounder and CEO, expressed pride in the partnership, aiming to fuse Zanotti's Italian craftsmanship with Area's signature aesthetic. Giuseppe Zanotti is no stranger to collaborations, with a history of partnership-based expansions with brands like Alexandre Vauthier and Nicolò Beretta. This collaboration signifies a new chapter in global luxury, bringing together two powerhouses to create a harmonious blend of innovation, style, and craftsmanship.