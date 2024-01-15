ARDOT Implements Third Layer of Defense Against Winter Conditions

As winter conditions continue to grip Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has put into motion its third line of defense. The strategy involves spreading a potent mix of straight rock salt and calcium chloride on major roadways. This effort has resulted in slight improvements with key interstates such as I-40, I-49, and US 71 now boasting at least one passable lane.

Shift in Tactic

The agency has shifted its focus from plowing to the application of these materials on the roads. This strategic move is a bid to foster better conditions for plowing. The expectation is that a bit of sunshine will help activate these substances, enhancing their efficacy in making the roads more navigable.

Caution Remains Vital

Despite these positive strides, caution remains paramount for road users. Packed snow or ice still marks the roads, posing a potential hazard to unassuming motorists. Authorities continue to urge the public to exercise caution when using the roads, with the Arkansas State Police advising residents to stay home whenever possible.

Weathering the Cold

ARDOT’s efforts are not hampered by resource shortages despite the persisting cold, with temperatures plummeting to as low as minus four degrees. The agency started the year with a robust supply of essential materials such as salt, and these resources remain sufficient. The staff and equipment have been resilient in the face of the biting cold, though they continue to grapple with challenges associated with the freezing conditions.

Support Measures

Support measures are in place to aid the public during these severe winter conditions. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, for instance, has developed an interactive map of warming shelters. Additionally, ARDOT’s IDriveArkansas app provides updates on road conditions. As the cold spell persists, these resources will be vital in ensuring the safety and comfort of Arkansas residents.