en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

ARDOT Implements Third Layer of Defense Against Winter Conditions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
ARDOT Implements Third Layer of Defense Against Winter Conditions

As winter conditions continue to grip Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has put into motion its third line of defense. The strategy involves spreading a potent mix of straight rock salt and calcium chloride on major roadways. This effort has resulted in slight improvements with key interstates such as I-40, I-49, and US 71 now boasting at least one passable lane.

Shift in Tactic

The agency has shifted its focus from plowing to the application of these materials on the roads. This strategic move is a bid to foster better conditions for plowing. The expectation is that a bit of sunshine will help activate these substances, enhancing their efficacy in making the roads more navigable.

Caution Remains Vital

Despite these positive strides, caution remains paramount for road users. Packed snow or ice still marks the roads, posing a potential hazard to unassuming motorists. Authorities continue to urge the public to exercise caution when using the roads, with the Arkansas State Police advising residents to stay home whenever possible.

Weathering the Cold

ARDOT’s efforts are not hampered by resource shortages despite the persisting cold, with temperatures plummeting to as low as minus four degrees. The agency started the year with a robust supply of essential materials such as salt, and these resources remain sufficient. The staff and equipment have been resilient in the face of the biting cold, though they continue to grapple with challenges associated with the freezing conditions.

Support Measures

Support measures are in place to aid the public during these severe winter conditions. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, for instance, has developed an interactive map of warming shelters. Additionally, ARDOT’s IDriveArkansas app provides updates on road conditions. As the cold spell persists, these resources will be vital in ensuring the safety and comfort of Arkansas residents.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
5 mins ago
National Highways Raises Alarm Over Increased Gritter Incidents, Urges Motorists' Cooperation
An alarming rise in incidents involving gritters has been reported by National Highways, with five of their vehicles being struck by others during the last winter season – a significant increase from just one the previous year. This has led to noticeable damage to the gritters and sparked a plea for drivers to accord these
National Highways Raises Alarm Over Increased Gritter Incidents, Urges Motorists' Cooperation
Maryland's Transportation Struggles: A Mirror to a National Crisis
11 mins ago
Maryland's Transportation Struggles: A Mirror to a National Crisis
Algoma Central Corporation Steers Maritime Industry Towards Greener Future
11 mins ago
Algoma Central Corporation Steers Maritime Industry Towards Greener Future
UK Train Drivers Announce New Strikes Amid Pay Dispute
5 mins ago
UK Train Drivers Announce New Strikes Amid Pay Dispute
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports
5 mins ago
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports
Bagdogra Airport Embarks on Major Expansion to Boost Capacity and Connectivity
6 mins ago
Bagdogra Airport Embarks on Major Expansion to Boost Capacity and Connectivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
26 seconds
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
27 seconds
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
27 seconds
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
44 seconds
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
45 seconds
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
55 seconds
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
55 seconds
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
1 min
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
1 min
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
6 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
54 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app