Arden Cho Revels in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Role, Reflects on Career and 'Partner Track'

Arden Cho's career trajectory takes an adventurous turn as she embraces the dark, enigmatic character of June in the highly anticipated second remake of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender,' which has already been renewed for two more seasons. The actor's journey through the realms of Hollywood sees her bouncing back from the cancellation of her promising series 'Partner Track,' and stepping into a role that brings her immense joy and excitement. Cho shares her experiences and insights from the set, revealing the joy and challenges of contributing to a project with a significant cultural and generational impact.

Embracing the Avatar Legacy

Cho's transition to her role in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' comes with a mix of excitement and pressure, given the animated series' devoted fanbase. Her portrayal of June allows for a creative freedom that she finds liberating, attributing much of this to the collaborative environment fostered by showrunner Albert Kim. Cho highlights the significance of the project in promoting Asian American representation in fantasy genres and the unique joy of working alongside a diverse, multi-generational cast.

Reflecting on Partner Track and Industry Shifts

Despite the abrupt end to 'Partner Track,' Cho views her experience on the show as a pivotal moment in her career, offering a nuanced look into the challenges faced by women and minorities in professional settings. The cancellation, amidst a wave of similar endings for numerous shows, underscores the volatile nature of the industry. However, Cho's reflections are tinged with optimism as she acknowledges the personal growth and resilience stemming from her time on the series.

Looking Ahead: Villains, Superheroes, and Self-discovery

Cho's aspirations for her future roles reveal a desire to explore complex characters, particularly those that blur the lines between hero and villain. Drawing inspiration from iconic figures like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she expresses a keen interest in roles that combine real-world struggles with elements of fantasy or the supernatural. As Cho navigates her evolving career, her enthusiasm for challenging and meaningful projects remains undiminished, promising fans an exciting journey ahead.