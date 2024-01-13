en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ardelyx, Inc. Grants Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units to New Non-Executive Employees

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Ardelyx, Inc. Grants Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units to New Non-Executive Employees

Ardelyx, Inc., a pioneering biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced a strategic move in its compensation policy to include the grant of stock options and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to new non-executive employees as a part of their hiring incentive. The decision, taken by Ardelyx’s compensation committee on January 10, 2024, saw the distribution of options to purchase 23,580 shares and the grant of 33,300 RSUs to a collective of five non-executive employees. These options carry an exercise price of $9.08 per share, mirroring the closing trading price on the grant date. Both the options and RSUs are subject to a four-year vesting period with intricate vesting schedules.

Inducements in Compliance with Nasdaq Rule

These inducements were issued in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). They are bound by the terms of the company’s 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan and the respective award agreements. This move reflects Ardelyx’s commitment to incentivize and retain top talent, aligning employees’ interests with those of the company and its shareholders.

Ardelyx’s Business Outlook

Ardelyx is a company with a mission: to discover, develop, and commercialize first-in-class medicines that fill significant gaps in medical needs. With two approved commercial products in the U.S., the company has forged partnerships for the development and commercialization of its flagship drug, tenapanor, in several other countries. Global partners such as Kyowa Kirin in Japan and Knight Therapeutics in Canada have taken up the commercialization of tenapanor, with approvals and submissions for the drug at various stages internationally.

Ardelyx’s Performance and Future Prospects

Ardelyx’s stock has seen a favorable progression, with a 45.6% increase since the start of the year. Ardelyx’s commercial launch of Xphozah is predicted to generate substantial attention in 2024, given the drug’s potential to revolutionize kidney disease treatment. The company’s promising outlook led Wedbush to raise its price target on Ardelyx stock from $9 to $13 and reiterate an outperform rating, nudging Ardelyx shares up by 3.4%. As Ardelyx prepares to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on March 7th, 2024, it continues to solidify its position as a key player in the biopharmaceutical industry.

0
Business United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
22 seconds ago
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure
In a decisive response to the sudden closure of skilled labor hire agency ELE in New Zealand, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in the Philippines is stepping up to provide financial support to the affected Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). The shutdown, which occurred a mere four days before Christmas, left 452 OFWs without income
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure
NXT Energy Solutions Raises US$1,872,000 in Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
2 mins ago
NXT Energy Solutions Raises US$1,872,000 in Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
Pier Raises $2.4M to Accelerate 'Stripe for Credit' Solution Development
3 mins ago
Pier Raises $2.4M to Accelerate 'Stripe for Credit' Solution Development
D'Arrigo California Introduces Baby Gem Lettuce to its Produce Offerings
32 seconds ago
D'Arrigo California Introduces Baby Gem Lettuce to its Produce Offerings
5E Advanced Materials Gains Shareholder Approval for Restructuring, Eyes Boric Acid and Lithium Production
58 seconds ago
5E Advanced Materials Gains Shareholder Approval for Restructuring, Eyes Boric Acid and Lithium Production
Wells Fargo's Fourth-Quarter Earnings: Growth Amidst Shortfall
1 min ago
Wells Fargo's Fourth-Quarter Earnings: Growth Amidst Shortfall
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
32 seconds
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
43 seconds
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
51 seconds
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
1 min
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
1 min
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
2 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
2 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
2 mins
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
2 mins
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app