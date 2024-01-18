Ardagh and CI Renewables Lead Green Energy Revolution with Solar Project

Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) and CI Renewables are joining forces to spearhead a groundbreaking renewable energy solar project in Madera, California. The highly-anticipated project, projected to reach completion within the year, encompasses the construction of a 10-Megawatt solar facility. The facility, under the expert guidance of VALTA Energy, is set to cater to approximately 25% of the electricity needs of Ardagh's glass manufacturing facility in Madera.

A Step Towards Sustainability

The renewable energy project is expected to significantly reduce the demand on the local grid. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2023 data, the energy saved is equivalent to the consumption of over 1,500 average-sized American homes. This initiative seamlessly aligns with Ardagh's commitment to escalating the use of renewable energy and responsible resource management, marking a significant stride in their sustainability journey.

Enthusiasm and Anticipation

Walter Serafyn, Managing Partner of CI Renewables, expressed palpable enthusiasm for the project's progress, going on to hint at the possibility of future collaborations with Ardagh. This optimism reflects the potential of this venture to pave the way for similar projects, boosting the renewable energy landscape.

Commitment to Sustainability

The Madera facility, a testament to Ardagh's consistent management of natural resources, was recently awarded its ninth consecutive ENERGY STAR plant certification in 2022. The project's contribution to Ardagh's sustainability goals is significant, with Alex Winters, Ardagh's Chief Sustainability Officer, underscoring its importance in supporting the sustainability efforts of the wine industry. Ardagh's Madera facility, primarily serving the U.S. wine market, is a part of the larger Ardagh Group - a global leader in recyclable metal and glass packaging. With operations spanning across 16 countries, over 20,000 employees, and sales around $9 billion, the Ardagh Group is a potent force in the industry.