Arctic Winds Forecast Hard Freeze for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze forecast for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With Arctic winds sweeping in from the north, temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 20s in northern regions and upper 20s along the coastal areas. According to meteorologist Danielle Manning, although this cold snap owes its origins to the northern Arctic winds, there's no anticipation of wintry precipitation accompanying the system later in the week. Any rainfall, according to Manning, will occur above freezing temperatures.

Freezing Weekend Ahead

The weekend forecast indicates a further dip in the mercury, with temperatures hovering around 25 to 26 degrees. Another potential hard freeze is predicted for Friday night into Saturday morning. In anticipation of these frigid conditions, local authorities have been taking necessary measures to ensure public safety. The Lafourche Parish, for instance, has applied sand to bridges to prevent ice formation and possible accidents.

Preventive Measures and Safety First

Both Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes have prioritized bridge safety, although no closures are expected. Residents have been advised to take precautions to protect their pipes from freezing. This includes covering pipes and allowing a slow trickle of water to flow through indoor faucets. As for road safety, the Louisiana State Police have assured that bridge closures are not anticipated. They have also provided resources for residents to stay updated on road conditions.

Residents Urged to Stay Safe

While the authorities are doing their part, they continue to urge residents to stay home and avoid getting on the roads due to the icy conditions. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers warned of the dangers of black ice on the roads, with numerous incidents of vehicles sliding off the roadway already reported. As the temperatures remain in the teens with wind chill in the low single digits, the authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions to protect their homes, animals, and plants.