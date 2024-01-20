Arctic Winds and Snow Transform North Carolina into a Winter Wonderland

Arctic winds whipped through North Carolina on Friday, January 19, as a severe winter weather front descended on the area, bringing snow and wind gusts of high intensity. A chilling video captured by local resident Jared Keith paints a stark picture of the conditions at Thunder Hill Overlook, a scenic point located on Blue Ridge Parkway between Boone and Blowing Rock.

Weathering the Storm

The footage, recorded in the early evening, bears testament to the harsh environment created by the potent mix of blustery winds and snowfall. Hugged by the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Overlook morphed into a hostile landscape, as the winds churned up the snow, reducing visibility to a bare minimum and rendering the location nearly unrecognizable.

A Warning from the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued a warning about these severe conditions, emphasizing the potential for a brutal wind chill throughout the region that could extend into the following Saturday night. The combination of cold temperatures, wind, and snow was expected to make for dangerous conditions, and residents were advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and warm.

In the wake of the storm, the region braced for temperature drops, wind chill, and low temperatures. Shelter alerts were activated due to the extreme cold. The weather forecast for the coming days indicated no respite from the frigid conditions.