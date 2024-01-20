Arctic Temperatures Grip Cincinnati Amidst Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations

The city of Cincinnati and its environs are in the grips of an arctic onslaught, with temperatures plunging to ten degrees, single digits in areas like Brookville, and teens further towards the east. Wind chill values are registering even lower, imparting a feel of single digits or below zero in some localities, including Westchester and Springboro. The frigid spell is a direct result of arctic air sweeping overhead.

An Escaped Winter Storm

The region has narrowly skirted the worst of a nearby winter storm, which is depositing heavy snow on Tennessee, Kentucky, and the Appalachian Mountains. Despite avoiding the brunt of the storm, light flurries or snow showers may still manifest locally, particularly southeast of the 275 loop.

A Cold Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The cold snap is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Citizens are urged to don multiple layers for any outdoor activities to combat the brutal cold. Overnight, temperatures could plummet to about eight degrees, with wind chills potentially hitting a low of minus six. Light snow showers could occur overnight, potentially leaving a fresh dusting of snow by dawn.

In the ensuing days, the forecast predicts cloudy skies with the chance of light snow and the continuation of the brutal cold. High temperatures are expected to hover around 18 degrees, with wind chills varying from minus six to five degrees. Looking ahead, there is another winter weather system on the horizon expected later in the week. A clipper could potentially bring a quick dusting of snow and impact travel on Friday morning.