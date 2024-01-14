Arctic Storms Sweep the U.S: A Weekend of Record Low Temperatures and Snow

Over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, a wave of Arctic storms swept the United States from coast to coast, resulting in record low temperatures, snow, and severe cold weather. The storm’s impact was vast, affecting everything from football playoffs to presidential campaigns, and causing states from New York to Louisiana to issue weather advisories.

States and Citizens Grapple with Severe Weather

In Iowa, a 100-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 led to long traffic delays. Over in Oregon, authorities launched an investigation into a hypothermia-related death. The weather service reported back-to-back storms across the country, with temperatures plunging dramatically, and parts of Montana reaching below minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Governors across the spectrum urged residents to prepare for the worst, as weather-related fatalities were reported in multiple states earlier in the week.

Power outages left hundreds of thousands of homes in the dark, and in Illinois, migrant shelters faced challenges as they reached full capacity. The severe cold also led to the rescheduling of NFL playoff games and the cancellation of presidential campaign events by Republican contenders.

Unprecedented Weather Patterns

Despite the harsh conditions, some residents found ways to enjoy the winter weather, while others braced for inevitable disruptions to their travel plans. The storm’s snow production is expected to diminish, but wintry precipitation is predicted to develop in parts of the South. Sub-zero wind chills are projected to drop below negative-30 degrees, posing a significant risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

More than 300,000 customers were left without power, and over 2,400 flights were cancelled across the country. Warnings were issued as coastal flooding, heavy snow, and freezing temperatures were expected in various states. The Arctic blast prompted frostbite and hypothermia alerts in several states, and triggered avalanche watches and flood alerts in different regions.

Weather’s Impact on Public Life

The fallout from the storm included road blockages, with plow operators struggling to keep roads clear amid heavy snow and high winds. The impact of the storm was felt as far as Kansas and Montana, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 50 F in the Dakotas. Several governors and presidential contenders had to cancel events due to the inclement weather, and even snow-free roads posed hazards due to icy conditions.

Record high tides and flooding were reported in the Northeast, and 45 million people were under a winter weather advisory, with millions affected by wind chill warnings. Major snowstorms and whiteout conditions were expected along the Great Lakes and other regions. New York City was warned of potential snow squalls and strong winds, and Nebraska declared a state of emergency due to the very dangerous conditions with up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.