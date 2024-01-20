The onset of an arctic-like weekend has New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania bracing for gusty winds and temperatures dipping to single digits. The National Weather Service has forecasted partly sunny conditions for Saturday, January 20, with wind chill values lingering between 10 and 15 degrees, and highs of 20 to 25 degrees. The strong winds are expected to keep snow swirling through the air until Sunday, January 21.

Forecast for the Weekend

Sunday's temperatures are projected to reach highs of 25 to 30 degrees despite the continued winds gusting up to 15 mph. The weather, however, is predicted to take a turn for the better on Monday, January 22. A mostly sunny day is expected with a high near 35 degrees.

Gradual Improvement in Weather

Throughout the week, temperatures will gradually increase, with highs reaching the mid-40s by Thursday. The region is also preparing for rain, which is anticipated from Wednesday through Friday. These arctic-like conditions are reminiscent of the previous storm that blanketed nearly 60% of the U.S. in snow and brought significant snowfall even to areas that typically don't see much snow.

Impact on Travel and Safety

The severe weather conditions are also expected to affect travel and safety. Hazardous driving conditions are expected in several areas, including northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and southwest Pennsylvania. The frigid temperatures and wind chills following the storm may feel as cold as 20-45 degrees below zero in various states, making it imperative for residents to take necessary precautions.

The Pacific Northwest is not exempt from these severe weather conditions, with forecasts predicting heavy mountain snow and significant ice accumulations. As we brace ourselves for this arctic-like weekend, the importance of staying informed and prepared cannot be overstated.