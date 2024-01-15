en English
Arctic Grip Tightens on St. Louis: Record Cold and More to Come

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Arctic Grip Tightens on St. Louis: Record Cold and More to Come

St. Louis, as part of the United States, finds itself in the grip of a series of Arctic storms that have turned the city into a frigid winter wonderland. The severity of the cold is making national headlines, with the city recording a high of only 2 degrees Fahrenheit on a Sunday, replacing the books as the coldest high temperature for that date in history. The low temperature dipped further, touching -7 Fahrenheit, a mere two degrees away from the record low for the day.

Life-threatening Cold

Such a level of cold is not a usual sight for St. Louis winters, labeling it as ‘life-threatening’ by The National Weather Service. The cold has been unforgiving, causing disruptions, challenges, and even multiple weather-related deaths across different states. The frigid conditions have led to power outages that have affected hundreds of thousands of households and businesses, making daily life an enduring challenge.

State of Emergency and Disruptions

The perilous weather conditions have prompted states like Nebraska to declare a state of emergency. The hazardous conditions have led to up to 2 feet of snowfall in some areas and inevitable road closures. The icy clasp of winter has not just been a concern for St. Louis but has sent chills across the country. More than 75% of the US population is expected to experience temperatures below freezing over the next seven days.

Forecast: More Cold to Come

Residents of St. Louis can expect the frigid temperatures to linger until Wednesday. The city is set to experience a slight reprieve midweek when temperatures are forecasted to rise above freezing. However, the relief will not last long. Another wave of cold air is anticipated to swoop down on Thursday, bringing with it light snowfall. The weekend does not promise much improvement, as yet another drop in temperatures is expected, extending the cold snap even further into the future.

United States Weather
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

