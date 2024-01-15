Arctic Front Forces Closure of Texas A&M, Bryan and College Station Schools

In response to an Arctic front gripping much of Texas, Texas A&M University and the Bryan and College Station school districts have declared a closure of Tuesday classes and non-essential facilities. The decision came in light of icy roads posing a threat to the safety of students and staff. Allen Academy has followed suit, canceling its classes for the day.

County Offices and Commissioners Court Meeting Halted

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has called for the closure of county offices for non-essential personnel on Tuesday, signaling the severity of the weather conditions. The scheduled Commissioners Court meeting for this week has been postponed, with agenda items being deferred to the next Tuesday.

A Widespread Impact

The adverse weather conditions have thrown normal life off gear in other parts of Texas too. A large number of school districts in the Houston area, including Angleton ISD, Brazosport ISD, Cleveland ISD, Dayton ISD, Goodrich ISD, Klein ISD, Livingston ISD, Pearland ISD, Tarkington ISD, and Wharton ISD, have shut their campuses and facilities in anticipation of potential icy weather. After-school activities have been canceled and the districts are vigilantly monitoring the weather for further updates.

Warming Centers and Power Outages

With extreme cold, hazardous road conditions, and chilling wind factors, many districts have extended the operational hours of warming centers. Power outages have been reported and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging Texans to reduce electricity usage due to the high demand and freezing temperatures. Over 12,000 customers were left without power on Monday afternoon, primarily due to the unprecedented power usage and plummeting temperatures.

Updates on the evolving situation can be accessed on the respective websites of Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, and College Station ISD. As the Arctic front continues to grip Texas, the safety of students, faculty, and non-essential workers remains a priority.