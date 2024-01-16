Arctic Freeze Causes Store Closures and Icy Roads in Houston

An arctic air mass has brought subfreezing temperatures to Houston, causing hazardous driving conditions and leading to the closure of major roadways and some shops. Despite these closures, residents continue to have access to essential services, including groceries and medications. An update for Tuesday, January 16, provides details on which establishments are open or closed.

Arctic Freeze and its Impact

The icy grip of arctic air has led to numerous closures and risky driving conditions. Key roads like Beltway 8, SH 146, and US 59 have been impacted, with incidents including an 18-wheeler collision and an oil spill. The city is making efforts to reopen lanes as the ice melts. However, the use of road salt and brine, while necessary for safety, poses a potential risk to vehicles.

Community Response and Anticipation

Despite the challenges, Houstonians are urged to stay updated on road conditions and exercise caution. U.S. Highway 59 in Sugar Land has already reopened after thorough inspections. The community is also looking forward to the return of sunshine in Houston, although another night of subfreezing temperatures is expected.

Continued Vigilance and Safety Measures

The Texas Department of Transportation is actively treating icy roads in Harris County, with live updates on road closures and conditions due to the freezing temperatures. Warnings from Harris County Constable Precinct 4 emphasize avoiding driving over bridges and overpasses. As the city grapples with the arctic freeze, the residents' resilience ensures that essential services remain accessible, and safety remains a priority.