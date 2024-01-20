Arctic Cold Snap Claims Over 60 Lives Across the US

A severe cold snap and snowfall, originating from the Arctic regions, has enveloped the United States since January 12th, culminating in at least 61 fatalities and substantial disruptions. The brunt of these weather-related deaths has been borne by the states of Tennessee and Oregon, where the extreme temperatures have wreaked havoc.

Impact Across the Nation

Over the course of two weeks, the nation has grappled with storms, icy roads, and power outages. The bone-chilling temperatures have plummeted as low as minus 34.4 degrees Celsius in the central United States, as of January 17th. These conditions have led to a surge in fatalities and pose a significant threat to the homeless and vulnerable populations.

The Human Cost

Among the tragedies, the story of a 25-year-old man from Tennessee stands out, who tragically lost his life due to a space heater accident. In Oklahoma City, a homeless man was found seeking shelter from the biting cold, highlighting the plight of those without homes during this Arctic cold snap.

Anticipated Thaw

While the country is still reeling from the effects of the cold wave, forecasts suggest the possibility of above-average temperatures in the coming week. This raises hope for an end to the freezing conditions and a gradual return to normalcy.