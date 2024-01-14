Arctic Cold Front Grips New Mexico, Brings Snowfall

An arctic cold front is gripping New Mexico, bringing a significant weather event that sees the front progressing westward across the northeast and east central plains. The front’s movement is causing windy and blustery conditions in other parts of the state, culminating in a bitterly cold night, especially on the plains.

Anticipating Snowfall

A weather disturbance is expected to usher in snowfall to the northwest and north central regions of New Mexico. The snowfall is anticipated to kick off overnight and extend into Sunday, causing accumulation. The northern mountains and far northwest highlands are predicted to bear the brunt of the snowfall, with significant accumulations expected on Sunday.

Arctic Front’s Wide Impact

This arctic front is not confined to New Mexico. Its influence is far-reaching, causing temperatures to plummet well below zero across the Northern Plains. By early next week, the freezing temperatures are forecasted to sweep southward, reaching all the way to the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service has issued warnings about the dangers of hypothermia and frostbite due to prolonged exposure to these severely cold temperatures.

Disruptions and Precautions

Apart from the threat to personal safety, the arctic front has caused disruptions in several states. Power outages have been reported in states like Michigan and Wisconsin, and the extreme weather has also affected the US presidential primary season, with several campaign events being cancelled due to the storm. The NFL playoff game in Kansas City was anticipated to be extremely cold, with preparations being made to accommodate fans in the chilly conditions. In anticipation of the cold weather, governors from New York to Louisiana have cautioned their residents to be prepared.

As we move forward, it is crucial to stay updated and prepared for the arctic front’s impacts. The return of warm weather is forecasted for later this week. However, residents are warned that another strong cold front is expected to follow.