en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Arctic Cold Front Grips New Mexico, Brings Snowfall

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Arctic Cold Front Grips New Mexico, Brings Snowfall

An arctic cold front is gripping New Mexico, bringing a significant weather event that sees the front progressing westward across the northeast and east central plains. The front’s movement is causing windy and blustery conditions in other parts of the state, culminating in a bitterly cold night, especially on the plains.

Anticipating Snowfall

A weather disturbance is expected to usher in snowfall to the northwest and north central regions of New Mexico. The snowfall is anticipated to kick off overnight and extend into Sunday, causing accumulation. The northern mountains and far northwest highlands are predicted to bear the brunt of the snowfall, with significant accumulations expected on Sunday.

Arctic Front’s Wide Impact

This arctic front is not confined to New Mexico. Its influence is far-reaching, causing temperatures to plummet well below zero across the Northern Plains. By early next week, the freezing temperatures are forecasted to sweep southward, reaching all the way to the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service has issued warnings about the dangers of hypothermia and frostbite due to prolonged exposure to these severely cold temperatures.

Disruptions and Precautions

Apart from the threat to personal safety, the arctic front has caused disruptions in several states. Power outages have been reported in states like Michigan and Wisconsin, and the extreme weather has also affected the US presidential primary season, with several campaign events being cancelled due to the storm. The NFL playoff game in Kansas City was anticipated to be extremely cold, with preparations being made to accommodate fans in the chilly conditions. In anticipation of the cold weather, governors from New York to Louisiana have cautioned their residents to be prepared.

As we move forward, it is crucial to stay updated and prepared for the arctic front’s impacts. The return of warm weather is forecasted for later this week. However, residents are warned that another strong cold front is expected to follow.

0
United States Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
6 seconds ago
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
In a swift and decisive encounter at UFC Vegas 84, Phil Hawes succumbed to a first-round knockout by the hands of Brunno Ferreira. The bout, which concluded at the UFC Apex Facility in Nevada, marks a concerning continuation of Hawes’ recent struggles within the octagon. Devastating Defeat Ferreira dominated the fight from the onset, landing
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
2 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
2 mins ago
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
57 seconds ago
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
1 min ago
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake
2 mins ago
Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake
Latest Headlines
World News
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
6 seconds
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
18 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
32 seconds
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
56 seconds
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
57 seconds
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
1 min
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
1 min
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
2 mins
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
2 mins
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app