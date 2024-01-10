Arctic Chill to Sweep Across United States, Bringing Frigid Temperatures

As winter tightens its grip on the United States, an Arctic air mass is set to cast a frosty spell across the country, making temperatures plunge dramatically. A significant drop in temperatures is expected to hit the United States by early next week, marking the onset of a severe cold snap.

Arctic Air to Invade United States

An Arctic outbreak tied to the polar vortex is slowly building in Canada and is slated to blast its way south over the weekend and into next week. The National Weather Service forecasts indicate that about 83% of Americans are likely to see temperatures of 32°F or below by Tuesday, with 32% experiencing true Arctic air at or below 10°F.

The Impending Cold Snap

By Tuesday morning, it is predicted that low temperatures could reach into the 20s in regions as far south as South Texas and the Central Gulf Coast. Some areas could experience temperatures up to 30 degrees below normal, leading to record-breaking cold temperatures and potential power outages. The cold snap, expected to occur as early as Monday night, is a manifestation of the descent of a cold jet stream air from the polar vortex.

Preparations and Concerns

This weather event is of particular concern because the frigid temperatures can be dangerous for individuals who do not have access to adequate heating or shelter. Preparations are necessary to mitigate the risks associated with the severe cold, especially in areas that are not typically exposed to such extreme weather conditions. The frigid conditions raise concerns about the resilience of the Texas electric grid, which suffered a major failure during a deadly February 2021 cold blast. The upcoming event sparks memories of the Dallas 2021 cold blast when temperatures bottomed out at minus 2°F.