Arctic Blast Transforms Lake Hefner into Icy Landscape

Sub-zero temperatures, an arctic blast, and ensuing snowfall have transformed Lake Hefner in the Oklahoma City metro into a winter wonderland with a twist. The extreme chilly conditions that began on Friday took a severe turn over the weekend as added snowfall led to freezing waters in the lake and the surrounding areas. The spectacle was captured in images by KOCO 5 viewer Natashia De Souza Menezes, who showcased Stars and Stripes Park, now blanketed in a thick layer of ice and snow.

Arctic Blast Hits Lake Hefner

As reported by KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong on Friday, the park was transformed into a total sheet of ice with large icicles forming on the telescope, marking the severity of the icy conditions. The combination of near-zero wind chills and strong winds has created a hazardous environment around Lake Hefner, making it difficult to navigate the park.

Residents Warned of Hazardous Conditions

Local residents have been advised to exercise caution and stay informed about the weather by using the KOCO 5 mobile app for updates and alerts. The frigid temperatures, hovering around 6 degrees with a wind chill of 9, have led to 18 cold exposure calls since Friday, according to EMSA officials. Moore Police Department has also issued warnings to avoid walking on frozen ponds.

Snowfall and Ice Across the State

Elsewhere in the state, snowfall accumulations have been reported in the northeastern parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews have been actively clearing highways and turnpikes, but several areas remain slick and hazardous. The icy conditions have led to multiple vehicle collisions, road closures, and flight cancellations across the region. Schools in Little Rock and Nashville have been closed due to the weather. Amid these conditions, Oklahoma is braced for another chance of snowfall on Monday night.