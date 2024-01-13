en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Arctic Blast Sweeps Across US: Widespread Disruptions and Extreme Cold

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:14 pm EST
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across US: Widespread Disruptions and Extreme Cold

As a severe winter storm sweeps across a large region of the United States, residents are bracing for extreme cold temperatures that extend as far south as Texas. The severe weather system is not only bringing sleet, snow, and freezing rain but also causing significant disruptions, from power grid challenges in Texas to the postponement of an NFL game in Buffalo, a city typically unfazed by harsh winter conditions.

Widespread Impact of the Storm

The storm’s severity has led to blizzard warnings across the Midwest and Great Lakes areas. The imminent threat of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday is only the beginning, with the storm expected to be followed by an Arctic blast. Freezing conditions will ensue, impacting a broad area stretching from Denver to New York. This cold snap is forecasted to occur over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, adding to the challenges of travel and infrastructure.

Crucial Infrastructure Challenges

The inclement weather is testing the resilience of the power grid, particularly in Texas, where thousands of outages have been reported. The storm’s impact is not limited to power disruptions; it is also causing a ripple effect on road conditions and flight schedules. Deadly avalanches, treacherous roadways, and flight cancellations serve as a stark reminder of the storm’s intensity. As the extreme cold sets in, concerns for vulnerable populations escalate, increasing the urgency for effective emergency response and preparation.

Implications on Sporting and Political Events

The ramifications of the storm have transcended the realm of daily life, affecting even the world of sports and politics. The NFL Wild Card game near Buffalo was postponed due to the severe weather conditions. Moreover, the upcoming NFL playoff game in Kansas City is expected to be held in near-record cold temperatures, prompting concerns for fan safety. The wintry weather has also made its mark on presidential campaigns, necessitating strategic shifts in schedules and locations.

The ongoing winter storm, accompanied by record-breaking low temperatures and heavy snowfall, is more than just another weather event. It is a testament to the power of nature, a challenge to human resilience, and a disruption to the rhythm of daily life. As the storm continues to unfold, the nation watches on, preparing for what may come and responding to the challenges already apparent.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
2 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Service at a Crossroads: Navigating Change in the Digital Age
Jersey, the sun-kissed island of the English Channel, finds its postal service at a critical crossroads. The Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) has recently conducted an exhaustive review of the postal sector, the first in over a decade, revealing rapidly evolving demand patterns that necessitate significant operational changes. Evolving Postal Demand The JCRA report indicates
Jersey's Postal Service at a Crossroads: Navigating Change in the Digital Age
Whistleblower Unmasks Alarming Conditions on TfL Buses
2 hours ago
Whistleblower Unmasks Alarming Conditions on TfL Buses
Avelia Liberty Trains by Amtrak Begin Field Testing Phase
2 hours ago
Avelia Liberty Trains by Amtrak Begin Field Testing Phase
Transportation Sector's Impact on Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis: A Call for Change
43 mins ago
Transportation Sector's Impact on Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis: A Call for Change
Hall Pledges to End 'Dangerous' Floating Bus Stops, Reverse Ulez Expansion
2 hours ago
Hall Pledges to End 'Dangerous' Floating Bus Stops, Reverse Ulez Expansion
Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme
2 hours ago
Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
28 seconds
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
29 seconds
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
1 min
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
3 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
3 mins
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
4 mins
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
6 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
7 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
8 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app