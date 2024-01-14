en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Arctic Blast Set to Plunge Central and Eastern US into Deep Freeze

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Arctic Blast Set to Plunge Central and Eastern US into Deep Freeze

As the mercury plunges across the United States, the central and eastern regions brace for a significant drop in temperature, leading to potential frost and freeze conditions. This cold wave, part of a larger weather pattern, also brings the possibility of snowfall and icy conditions that could disrupt travel and daily routines. The severe cold is not just a discomfort, but a potential threat to agriculture and a strain on power grids as heating demands surge. With the risk of hypothermia and frostbite looming, authorities are urging communities to adequately heat their homes and stay updated on local weather advisories.

Plummeting Temperatures and Widespread Impact

The Arctic chill is set to sweep over the continental United States, bringing temperatures as low as minus 30s in some regions. Over 30 million residents from California to New York are under winter weather advisories, with wind chill in Montana and across the western Dakotas reaching as low as negative 50 degrees F. This extreme cold wave is disrupting lives, leading to road closures, stranding motorists, and causing power outages. The National Weather Service in Des Moines, Iowa, has issued warnings of ‘Life Threatening Wind Chills’, and temperatures in Denver are expected to dip to 5 degrees F with a wind chill as low as minus 20 degrees F.

More Than Just a Cold Spell

This cold spell is a stark reminder of the increasing frequency and intensity of severe weather conditions due to climate change. The impacts are far-reaching, from affecting day-to-day activities to potential threats to agriculture, and the strain on power grids as residents crank up their heating. This wave of cold air triggers concerns over energy usage and prompts the need for guidelines on safely heating homes and protecting against the risks associated with cold weather.

Extreme Cold: A New Normal?

As meteorologists and public health officials stress the lack of a set definition for extreme cold, it’s clear that the threshold varies across regions. The reality, however, is that these cold waves are becoming more frequent, prompting the need for individuals and communities to be better prepared. This wave of bitterly cold air descending on the United States is not an isolated event, but a part of the changing weather patterns that we need to adapt to in the face of global climate change.

0
Agriculture United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 hour ago
International Fisheries Congress Calls for Vembanad Lake Authority and Educational Reforms
The International Fisheries Congress, hosted at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), concluded with a resounding call for the establishment of a Vembanad Lake Development Authority in Kerala. The proposed authority, inspired by the functional model of the Chilika Development Authority in Odisha, is envisioned to shoulder the responsibility of the lake’s
International Fisheries Congress Calls for Vembanad Lake Authority and Educational Reforms
Tehran Commerce Chamber Sets the Stage for Agricultural Reforms
2 hours ago
Tehran Commerce Chamber Sets the Stage for Agricultural Reforms
Banana Plantations: The New Pride of Thee Ain, Al-Baha
2 hours ago
Banana Plantations: The New Pride of Thee Ain, Al-Baha
The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of U.S. Soybeans: An Agricultural Revolution
1 hour ago
The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of U.S. Soybeans: An Agricultural Revolution
Global Rice Crisis Intensifies as India's Export Bans Threaten Food Security
1 hour ago
Global Rice Crisis Intensifies as India's Export Bans Threaten Food Security
Himachal Village Battles Water Scarcity with Artificial Glaciers
2 hours ago
Himachal Village Battles Water Scarcity with Artificial Glaciers
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
1 min
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
3 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
5 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
6 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
7 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
9 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
12 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
12 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
14 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
18 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app