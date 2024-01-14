en English
Arctic Blast Sends Temperatures Plunging in Southern US, NWS Issues Warnings

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Arctic Blast Sends Temperatures Plunging in Southern US, NWS Issues Warnings

A severe Arctic chill has descended upon the southern United States, pushing temperatures to subzero levels and triggering Wind Chill advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for 25 states. The sweeping cold front, originating from Canada, has transformed the landscape into an icy tableau, with temperatures plummeting 25 to 50 degrees below average, promising to shatter records and stress electric grids, reminiscent of the disastrous Great Texas Freeze of 2021. The chilling episode is anticipated to endure through the middle of the workweek, affecting over 75% of the US population.

Sub-Zero Wind Chills Affecting Southern US

Against this backdrop of extreme cold, southern cities like Dallas, Nashville, and Memphis are bracing against temperatures in the teens, while wind chills have nosedived to a bone-chilling minus 71 degrees in parts of Montana. More than 45 million people are under winter storm alerts, with states of emergency declared in Arkansas and Louisiana. The storm surge is set to unleash snow, sleet, and freezing rain in a broad swath from Texas to Virginia, making roadways treacherous with ice build-up and threatening power lines. Texas’s power grid is being put to a stern test, with the storm front expected to sweep into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Wednesday.

Severe Cold Snap: A Test of Endurance

The cold snap has already left an indelible mark, with reports of hypothermia deaths, road closures, power outages, and canceled events filtering in. The mercury has dipped below minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Montana, and below-zero wind chills are forecasted in Iowa. The extreme weather has created a cascade of icy conditions, snow, freezing rain, and high winds, leading to traffic accidents, record-breaking high tides, and flooding in the Northeast. Even a highly anticipated NFL playoff game has been postponed due to these perilous storm conditions.

Heeding the Warnings: Public Safety in Extreme Weather

With the extreme weather posing significant threats to health and safety, authorities have implored the public to minimize outdoor activities and adopt precautionary measures to stay warm and stave off hypothermia or frostbite. For those who must venture outdoors, the guidance is to don appropriate winter clothing, including a hat and gloves. The NWS and local officials continue to monitor this significant meteorological event closely, advising citizens to stay informed and heed warnings to ensure their well-being during this frigid spell.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

