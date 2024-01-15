Arctic Blast Forces Oklahoma Schools to Shift Gears: Remote Learning and Closures Ensue

As Oklahoma braces itself for an arctic blast, bringing snow and freezing temperatures, schools and colleges are gearing up for a temporary shift in their operations. The weather conditions have necessitated precautionary measures, with wind chills dropping to around zero degrees and even lower, creating potentially dangerous situations for students and faculty alike.

Transition to Remote Learning

Responding to the extreme weather, Mid-Del Schools announced their transition to remote learning for Tuesday. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students, while also minimizing disruptions to their academic schedule. Students have been directed to adhere to schedules available online, thus maintaining a semblance of normalcy amidst the harsh weather conditions.

Joining Mid-Del in this decision, Guthrie Public Schools have also opted for remote learning. While several other Oklahoma City metro-area school districts have yet to make formal announcements, the trend towards remote learning is apparent.

Colleges Closing Doors

In a similar vein, several colleges including the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, Langston University, and the University of Central Oklahoma, have decided to close in response to the arctic onslaught. The move underscores the severity of the weather conditions, and the priority placed on the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Advisory in Effect

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for much of Oklahoma, with a more severe wind chill warning applicable to the Panhandle region, extending through noon on Tuesday. In light of these advisories, numerous other schools across the state have either moved to remote learning, closed their doors, or cancelled activities.

Further north in Green Country, several school districts including Tulsa, Union, Broken Arrow, and Muskogee Public Schools, have switched to remote learning and are closed on Tuesday due to the winter weather. The University of Tulsa has also canceled in-person classes, while Glenpool Public Schools have declared Tuesday as a distance learning day. Decisions for Wednesday's operations remain pending for each district, highlighting the ongoing uncertainty brought about by the arctic blast.