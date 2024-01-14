en English
Travel & Tourism

Arctic Blast Causes Nationwide Disruptions; Las Vegas Remains Exception

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Arctic Blast Causes Nationwide Disruptions; Las Vegas Remains Exception

On Saturday, the United States was seized by an intense Arctic cold and snowfall, causing widespread disruption across the nation, from sports events to political activities. While the majority of the country grappled with extreme conditions, Las Vegas stood as an exception with its seasonable weather and clear skies. Nevertheless, the repercussions of the winter storms were felt, particularly at Harry Reid International Airport, marking significant disruptions in air travel.

Travel Disruptions at Harry Reid International Airport

Despite being relatively unaffected by the harsh weather conditions, Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport recorded 218 flight delays and 43 cancellations, a notable decrease from the previous day’s figures. Across the nation, however, the disruptions were far more significant, with 19,745 flight delays and 2,332 cancellations reported. Travelers were urged to stay updated by regularly checking with their airlines.

Severe Weather in the Vicinity of Las Vegas

Close to Las Vegas, the Eastern Sierra Mountains were not spared from the adverse weather. The region braced for harsh conditions, with snow accumulation of up to 4 inches and wind gusts reaching up to 65 mph, expected to last through early Sunday.

US Weather Advisories Amidst Holiday Weekend

As the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend unfolded, the entire nation found itself amidst a plethora of weather advisories. These included an ice storm warning in Oregon, a blizzard warning in the northern Plains, high wind warnings in New Mexico, and flood warnings in the mid-Atlantic region. The Arctic Blast has led to a nationwide impact, with diverse weather advisories, travel disruptions, and significant effects on various states.

Extreme weather conditions led to the cancellation and rescheduling of several events, including NFL playoff games and political campaign activities. The severe conditions have also resulted in power outages, record-breaking cold temperatures, and a snowiest week for Des Moines, Iowa, since 1942. As the severe weather continues, the nation remains alert, and the hope is for conditions to improve soon.

Travel & Tourism United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

