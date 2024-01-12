en English
Arctic Blast and Snowfall Alert: Major Cold Outbreak to Disrupt U.S.

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Arctic Blast and Snowfall Alert: Major Cold Outbreak to Disrupt U.S.

A winter weather alert has gripped the United States as a massive cold weather event looms, predicted to disrupt daily activities and necessitate precautionary measures. In an announcement by the National Weather Service, an arctic blast is set to traverse across the country, affecting regions from the northern Rocky Mountains and Plains to the South-central U.S., Texas, interior Southeast, and Rockies.

Forecasting Snow and Blizzard Conditions

The chilling wave is not just bringing bone-rattling temperatures but also the potential for snowfall across the West, interior south, Mid-Atlantic areas, and possibly the Northeast. The situation further intensifies with forecasts of potential blizzard conditions in the Midwest and the possibility of tornadoes in the Southern U.S. This relentless weather pattern is set to cause widespread winter storm warnings, affecting nearly 30 million people.

Implications for Livestock and Winter Wheat

The impending cold outbreak and snow forecast also raise concerns about their impact on livestock and winter wheat. A statement by USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey highlights the impending stress on livestock and the risk of winter kill on winter wheat in key production areas due to the consecutive heavy snowstorms that precede the bitter cold outbreak.

Concerns for Homeless and Strain on Power Grid

As the arctic outbreak extends to North Dakota, the severe weather alerts and dangerous wind chills pose grave risks to homeless individuals. The southern U.S. is also bracing for a potential strain on the power grid due to the frigid air, in addition to blizzard conditions in certain areas. The outbreak is expected to arrive in two rounds, with a stronger cold blast surging south from the Northwest through the Southern Plains and Midwest this weekend.

In conclusion, this major cold outbreak and snow forecast for the Southern Plains, Mid-South, and Northeast is a testament to nature’s volatility. With potential record-setting, frigid air due to envelop much of the country, including the Deep South, into next week, preparations, and precautions are critical. Local authorities and weather services continue to monitor the situation closely, ready to issue advisories or warnings to help people prepare and stay safe during this cold outbreak.

United States Weather
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

