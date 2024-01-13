en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Arctic Airmass Triggers Severe Weather Across U.S. Regions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Arctic Airmass Triggers Severe Weather Across U.S. Regions

A severe weather pattern is currently sweeping across various regions of the United States, brought on by an advancing arctic airmass. The consequence of this cold front is a significant drop in temperatures, with some areas experiencing dangerously low wind chills. This development is of particular concern in the Northwest and central U.S., where wind chills have plummeted to as low as -40°F. The extreme cold is not the only issue; the arctic airmass is also responsible for significant lake effect snowfall in areas located downwind of the Great Lakes.

The Impact of the Arctic Airmass

The influence of this arctic airmass extends beyond the Northwest and central U.S. As the cold front advances, it is causing snow squalls in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. These sudden, intense snowstorms can significantly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous driving conditions. Furthermore, the combination of extreme cold and heavy snowfall can lead to power outages, disrupting normal life and leaving residents vulnerable to the freezing temperatures.

Precautions Amidst the Cold

The potential for frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes is a stark reminder of the severity of these weather conditions. Residents in the affected regions are strongly advised to exercise caution, prepare for potential disruptions, and stay informed about the latest weather updates. It is not just people at risk; precautions also need to be taken to protect pets and plants from the extreme cold.

Looking Forward

As the arctic airmass continues to affect U.S. weather, it is anticipated that there may be further drops in temperature and an increased likelihood of snowfall. There are also concerns about the potential development of another storm system along the East Coast. As the situation unfolds, it serves as a potent reminder of the power of nature and the importance of staying informed and prepared for severe weather conditions.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
14 mins ago
Tragic Drowning Sparks Nationwide Coastal Safety Push in New Zealand
In a tragic incident that has sparked significant safety measures, 43-year-old Reon Wikeepa from Bay of Plenty drowned at Moturiki Island, Mount Maunganui, in November 2022, after rescuing his 16-year-old daughter, Abigail, from the treacherous waves. A subsequent coroner’s report indicated that if a flotation device had been available at the time, Wikeepa’s chances of
Tragic Drowning Sparks Nationwide Coastal Safety Push in New Zealand
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
1 hour ago
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
NOAA and National Weather Service Issue Guidelines for Winter Weather Preparedness
2 hours ago
NOAA and National Weather Service Issue Guidelines for Winter Weather Preparedness
Nightly Youth Brawls Disrupt Peace in Paombong, Bulacan
57 mins ago
Nightly Youth Brawls Disrupt Peace in Paombong, Bulacan
Philippines Emerges as the Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia, Reflecting Rising Trust in PNP
1 hour ago
Philippines Emerges as the Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia, Reflecting Rising Trust in PNP
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
1 hour ago
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
Latest Headlines
World News
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
22 seconds
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
48 seconds
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
4 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
7 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
9 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
11 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
11 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
11 mins
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
44 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
50 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
53 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app