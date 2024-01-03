en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ARCpoint Inc. Aims to Raise $1.6M through Private Placement of Voting Shares

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
ARCpoint Inc. Aims to Raise $1.6M through Private Placement of Voting Shares

ARCpoint Inc., a US-based franchise system providing diversified testing services, has announced plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1,600,000. This strategic move involves the sale of up to 16,000,000 subordinate voting shares at a price point of $0.10 per share. The company has earmarked the net proceeds from this private placement for operational expenses and general corporate objectives.

Internal Participation and Regulatory Compliance

The company disclosed that its directors, officers, and insiders are expected to acquire shares amounting to approximately $450,000. This internal participation is regarded as a ‘related party transaction.’ However, ARCpoint is leveraging exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval stipulations since the transaction does not exceed 25% of the firm’s market capitalization. For the completion of this offering, approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and compliance with regulatory prerequisites, including a four-month hold period for the issued securities, are imperative.

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

Operating through several entities – ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC, ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC, and AFG Services LLC – ARCpoint furnishes support and cutting-edge technology to its franchises and clientele. The company’s press release also includes forward-looking statements that sketch out management’s expectations and intentions concerning the private placement. These include the projected proceeds, participation by company insiders, and the intended application of the raised funds.

However, the firm acknowledges the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking projections, indicating that actual outcomes may contrast with the forecasts. This disclosure underscores the company’s commitment to transparent communication and responsible financial practices.

0
Business United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC Boosts Board with High-Profile Appointments

By Muhammad Jawad

Positive Stock Market Trends Amid Political Uncertainties and VAT Hike

By Muhammad Jawad

FAO Advocates for Policy Reforms by 2030: A Deep Dive into the Microfinance Paradox

By Rafia Tasleem

Pan Asia Bank Ushers in 2024: A Vision of Resilience and Growth

By Muhammad Jawad

ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Place ...
@Business · 54 seconds
ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Place ...
heart comment 0
Macau’s Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Macau's Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up
Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne

By Olalekan Adigun

Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne
Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation
Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
24 seconds
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
34 seconds
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
39 seconds
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
40 seconds
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
40 seconds
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
41 seconds
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
44 seconds
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
47 seconds
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
50 seconds
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
31 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app