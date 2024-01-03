ARCpoint Inc. Aims to Raise $1.6M through Private Placement of Voting Shares

ARCpoint Inc., a US-based franchise system providing diversified testing services, has announced plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1,600,000. This strategic move involves the sale of up to 16,000,000 subordinate voting shares at a price point of $0.10 per share. The company has earmarked the net proceeds from this private placement for operational expenses and general corporate objectives.

Internal Participation and Regulatory Compliance

The company disclosed that its directors, officers, and insiders are expected to acquire shares amounting to approximately $450,000. This internal participation is regarded as a ‘related party transaction.’ However, ARCpoint is leveraging exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval stipulations since the transaction does not exceed 25% of the firm’s market capitalization. For the completion of this offering, approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and compliance with regulatory prerequisites, including a four-month hold period for the issued securities, are imperative.

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

Operating through several entities – ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC, ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC, and AFG Services LLC – ARCpoint furnishes support and cutting-edge technology to its franchises and clientele. The company’s press release also includes forward-looking statements that sketch out management’s expectations and intentions concerning the private placement. These include the projected proceeds, participation by company insiders, and the intended application of the raised funds.

However, the firm acknowledges the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking projections, indicating that actual outcomes may contrast with the forecasts. This disclosure underscores the company’s commitment to transparent communication and responsible financial practices.