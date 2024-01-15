Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#United States #Business

Architecture and Engineering Lead in Aerospace Job Postings Despite Decline

In Q4 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations led in social responsibility-related job roles in the global aerospace, defense, and security industry, despite a 32% decrease from the previous quarter.

author-image
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
New Update
Architecture and Engineering Lead in Aerospace Job Postings Despite Decline

In the world of aerospace, defense and security, the final quarter of 2023 bore witness to a significant shift in the job market. Leading the pack were Architecture and Engineering Occupations, claiming an 18% share of new job postings related to social responsibility. However, this robust figure also marked a 32% decline from the previous quarter.

Advertisment

A Closer Look at the Job Market

Following closely behind were Management Occupations, which held a 15% share of the new job postings. Here too, a 23% decline was observed compared to the preceding quarter. Other roles making their presence felt included Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a 10% share, and Production Occupations, claiming a 7% stake in the new job postings.

Major Contributors to the Job Market

Advertisment

Delving into the contributors to these new job postings, a handful of major companies emerged as key players. RTX, L3Harris Technologies, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Textron collectively made up 36% of all social responsibility-related new jobs within the industry.

Geographical Distribution of Job Postings

On a geographical scale, the United States led the way, accounting for a whopping 67.97% of the new job postings. However, this figure represented a decline from the 72.54% share seen in the third quarter. Following the United States were the UK and Canada, with shares of 8.77% and 4.93% respectively in the new job postings.

Advertisment
Advertisment