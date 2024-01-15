Architecture and Engineering Lead in Aerospace Job Postings Despite Decline

In the world of aerospace, defense and security, the final quarter of 2023 bore witness to a significant shift in the job market. Leading the pack were Architecture and Engineering Occupations, claiming an 18% share of new job postings related to social responsibility. However, this robust figure also marked a 32% decline from the previous quarter.

A Closer Look at the Job Market

Following closely behind were Management Occupations, which held a 15% share of the new job postings. Here too, a 23% decline was observed compared to the preceding quarter. Other roles making their presence felt included Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a 10% share, and Production Occupations, claiming a 7% stake in the new job postings.

Major Contributors to the Job Market

Delving into the contributors to these new job postings, a handful of major companies emerged as key players. RTX, L3Harris Technologies, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Textron collectively made up 36% of all social responsibility-related new jobs within the industry.

Geographical Distribution of Job Postings

On a geographical scale, the United States led the way, accounting for a whopping 67.97% of the new job postings. However, this figure represented a decline from the 72.54% share seen in the third quarter. Following the United States were the UK and Canada, with shares of 8.77% and 4.93% respectively in the new job postings.