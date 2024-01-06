Archimandrite Nikonorov Defends Azerbaijan’s Religious Freedom, Criticizes US Bias

The Baku Diocesan Administration’s leading figure and Rector of the Holy Mirgorod Women’s Cathedral, Archimandrite Alexei Nikonorov, has openly critiqued the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken’s, perspective on religious freedom in Azerbaijan, labeling it as biased. Nikonorov argues that the stance taken by Western human rights organizations, primarily those American-based, is often founded on unreliable and skewed sources. This, he believes, results in a distorted portrayal of the religious freedom situation in Azerbaijan.

Defending Azerbaijan’s Record

Nikonorov staunchly defends Azerbaijan’s track record, citing the country’s unparalleled history of peaceful cohabitation among its Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities. He underscores the nation’s dedication to cultural diversity and religious rights, as strongly enshrined in the country’s constitution. Nikonorov also sheds light on the support offered to non-Muslim communities by the state. He credits the successful deterrence of religious tension throughout the 30-year territorial conflict in Karabakh to the concerted efforts of local and Russian religious leaders.

Condemning Misportrayal

The Archimandrite vehemently condemns the portrayal of Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories as a clash between Christians and pan-Turkist forces. He posits that this narrative is predominantly propagated by entities intent on undermining Azerbaijan’s political standing. Nikonorov expresses confidence that, notwithstanding the criticism from individuals like Blinken, Azerbaijan will continue its progression and stand as a beacon for interreligious and interethnic relations.

Blinken’s Watch List

On January 4th, Secretary Blinken declared the inclusion of Azerbaijan in a ‘watch list’ for countries warranting religious freedom observation. This move has sparked much debate and criticism, with figures like Nikonorov questioning its fairness and accuracy. However, as the controversy unfolds, the resilient spirit of Azerbaijan, with its deep-rooted commitment to religious harmony, remains unshaken.