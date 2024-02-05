Archer Aviation Set to Release 2023 Financial Results and Host Live Webcast

In a key financial update, Archer Aviation Inc., a leading innovator in the realm of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has unveiled its schedule for the release of the company's fourth quarter and full 2023 financial results. The announcement is set to be made public after the market closes on February 26, 2024.

Webcast and Conference Call Detailed

Subsequent to the release of the financial results, Archer Aviation plans to conduct a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The session will provide a platform for the firm to communicate details of its operating update and the financial outcomes to its stakeholders. Access to the live webcast will be available through Archer's investor relations website.

Post-Event Access

For those unable to participate in the live event, Archer Aviation will ensure continued access to the information. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the company's investor relations website shortly after the event. Furthermore, a telephonic replay of the call will be made accessible for one week. Interested parties can access this by dialing the specified domestic and international numbers and using the provided access code.

Archer Aviation, based in Santa Clara, CA, has its sights set on revolutionizing urban transportation. The company is actively engaged in the design and development of aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing to facilitate mobility within cities.