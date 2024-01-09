en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Archegos Capital’s Bill Hwang Seeks Sanctions Against Prosecutors over Data Mishandling

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Archegos Capital’s Bill Hwang Seeks Sanctions Against Prosecutors over Data Mishandling

Bill Hwang, the founder of the now-defunct Archegos Capital Management, has filed a motion for sanctions against prosecutors, alleging a ‘grave failure’ in handling confidential data pertinent to his case. The legal team representing Hwang contends that the prosecution improperly managed sensitive discovery materials, throwing into question the fairness of the impending trial and potentially infringing upon Hwang’s rights.

Claims of Prosecutorial Misconduct

The central issue lies in the prosecution’s alleged mismanagement of discovery materials vital to the defense’s case preparation. According to Hwang’s lawyers, such mishandling could significantly skew the trial’s balance and thus impact its outcome. As a remedy for this supposed prosecutorial misconduct, they have called for sanctions to be imposed.

The Archegos Capital Saga

The legal proceedings against Hwang stem from the precipitous collapse of Archegos Capital Management in March 2021. The family office’s default on margin calls triggered billions in losses for banks worldwide. Hwang has been charged with fraud and racketeering linked to the implosion of his firm, casting a long shadow over his reputation and future.

Potential Impact on the Trial

The outcome of the sanctions request could have far-reaching implications for the legal proceedings. If the court finds merit in the defense’s allegations, the trial’s integrity could be at stake. The request for sanctions emphasizes the precarious nature of Hwang’s trial and underscores the significance of proper discovery management in maintaining the fairness and integrity of judicial proceedings.

0
Business Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
48 seconds ago
Papa Johns Weighs Closure of Up To 100 UK Branches Amid Profitability Strategy
In a strategic move to bolster profitability, Papa Johns, a leading pizza chain in the UK, is reportedly contemplating the shuttering of a significant number of its branches. Although the exact figure has not been officially announced, insiders estimate it to be around 100. This decision, focusing on the closure of low performing locations, is
Papa Johns Weighs Closure of Up To 100 UK Branches Amid Profitability Strategy
Samsung Electronics Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Profit Decline
10 mins ago
Samsung Electronics Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Profit Decline
Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street
12 mins ago
Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street
Holiday Layoffs: Expert Advice to Navigate Job Loss and Financial Stability
2 mins ago
Holiday Layoffs: Expert Advice to Navigate Job Loss and Financial Stability
China's Economic Evolution: Navigating the Transition in 2024
2 mins ago
China's Economic Evolution: Navigating the Transition in 2024
Boeing's Stock Plunges Amid 737 Max 9 Grounding: Implications and Market Impact
4 mins ago
Boeing's Stock Plunges Amid 737 Max 9 Grounding: Implications and Market Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
58 seconds
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
1 min
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
2 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Rishi Sunak's Dynamic Performance: A Beacon of Optimism Amidst Political Challenges
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Dynamic Performance: A Beacon of Optimism Amidst Political Challenges
Entrepreneur Marc Burca Steps into the Political Arena as Reform UK's Candidate
2 mins
Entrepreneur Marc Burca Steps into the Political Arena as Reform UK's Candidate
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
2 mins
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
6 mins
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
7 mins
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
8 mins
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
31 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app