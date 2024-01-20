Archdiocese of Boston Lowers Confirmation Age to Combat Youth Exodus

In a decisive move aiming to strengthen the ties of young congregants to the church, the Archdiocese of Boston has announced a policy shift. The age of confirmation for Catholic teenagers is being lowered from the 10th grade to roughly the 8th grade. This decision marks a return to a practice prevalent before the 1980s.

Addressing the Exodus of Young Congregants

Underpinning this policy change is a pressing concern regarding the decreasing engagement of young Catholics with the church. A 2018 study alarmingly outlined that the median age for congregants to exit the Church is 13. The Archdiocese, in response, has made it a priority to address this issue head-on.

A Strategy for Early Engagement

The Rev. Mark O'Connell, vicar general for the Archdiocese and a member of the Presbyteral Council, shed light on the potential benefits of this policy shift in a recent phone interview. The goal, he stressed, is to have young Catholics confirmed, receive the grace of the sacrament, and remain with the Church. The policy is driven by the notion that the previous practice of confirming in the 10th grade could have been too late for effective faith education.

Transitioning to the New Confirmation Schedule

As this policy change rolls out, parishes are expected to take two to three years to adjust their class preparations and implement the new confirmation schedule. O'Connell emphasized the importance of parishes developing robust high school programs that focus on service projects, activities, and faith-sharing. These initiatives aim to maintain the engagement of teenagers with the Church post-confirmation.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley, a figure of authority within the Archdiocese of Boston, expressed optimism about the shift. He anticipates this move to catalyze increased participation of young people in the Church, helping to foster a stronger connection between the youth and their faith.