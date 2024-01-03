en English
Archbishop Enforces Mass Ban at Beaverton’s Ecumenical Community, Leaving Congregation in Shock

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
In a move that has left a community in shock, Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon, has enforced a prohibitory order stopping Catholic priests from celebrating Mass at the Spirit of Grace community in Beaverton. This directive has sent ripples through the unique ecumenical community, which has been known for its combined Catholic-Lutheran congregation since its establishment in 1986.

An Abrupt Decision

Members of the Spirit of Grace community, who have become accustomed to a confluence of Catholic and Lutheran traditions, were taken aback by the unexpected announcement made shortly before Christmas. The ban came without any opportunity for dialogue or a chance to address any perceived issues, which has only heightened the shock and dismay felt by the congregation.

An Attempt at Christian Unity?

In his letter, Archbishop Sample justified the decision by referring to the discernment of the needs of the Catholic faithful, principles of sacred liturgy, and promotion of Christian unity. However, the sudden and unilateral nature of the decision has left community members questioning its true intent and its impact on the unity they have fostered over the decades.

Coming to Terms with the New Reality

The news of the ban spread on December 9, with the final Catholic Eucharist at Spirit of Grace being held the following day. The aftermath of this decision has left the community grappling with the loss of a cherished tradition and the uncertainty of their future worship practices. Despite numerous attempts, efforts to engage in conversation with the archbishop have so far been unsuccessful, leaving members praying for a continued Catholic presence within their community.

United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

