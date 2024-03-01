Arcade1Up Unveils X-Men '97 Marvel Vs Capcom 2 Cabinet: Pre-Orders Now Live

Arcade1Up, known for bringing classic arcade experiences into homes, has unveiled its latest addition, a Deluxe Marvel Vs Capcom 2 cabinet, celebrating the anticipated X-Men '97 series. This new cabinet not only pays homage to the continuation of the beloved '90s X-Men animated series but also comes loaded with 8 iconic titles, ensuring fans are in for a nostalgic and action-packed gaming experience.

Advertisment

Reviving a Classic: The X-Men Arcade Phenomenon

In 1992, the X-Men 4 Player arcade game became an instant classic. It allowed players to embody iconic characters like Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, or Dazzler to battle against the nefarious Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, led by Magneto. The game was renowned for its multiplayer capability, allowing four players to team up simultaneously, a feature that significantly contributed to its success and enduring popularity. Today, the new cabinet brings this beloved game into the modern era with Live WiFi capability, enabling players to team up with other retro gamers globally for an immersive cooperative experience.

Design and Titles: A Tribute to X-Men '97

Advertisment

The design of the Deluxe Marvel Vs Capcom 2 cabinet is directly inspired by the upcoming X-Men '97 series, featuring character designs reminiscent of the legendary Pryde of the X-Men animated pilot. This attention to detail extends to the game selection, which includes Marvel vs Capcom 2, X-Men vs Street Fighter, X-Men Children of the Atom, X-Men Mutant Apocalypse, and more, making it a comprehensive package for fans of the series and arcade enthusiasts alike.

Availability and Special Offers

For those eager to get their hands on this nostalgic piece, the Deluxe Marvel Vs Capcom 2 cabinet is now available for pre-order. In addition, Best Buy is offering discounts on various Arcade1Up models, including the Midway Legacy 30th Anniversary Edition Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine and the NBA Jam SHAQ Edition Arcade cabinet, making it a perfect time for fans to expand their home arcade collection.

As the gaming community anticipates the release of the X-Men '97 series, the launch of the Deluxe Marvel Vs Capcom 2 cabinet serves as a nostalgic reminder of the series' legacy and its impact on both the world of animation and arcade gaming. This addition to the Arcade1Up lineup is more than just a gaming cabinet; it's a bridge connecting past and present fans, offering a shared experience that transcends generations. With its rich array of titles and modern features like Live WiFi, it promises to bring endless fun and a sense of community to gamers worldwide.