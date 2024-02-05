Arby's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Combat Childhood Hunger

In a remarkable act of philanthropy that aims to combat the rising issue of childhood hunger, the Arby's Foundation has generously donated $1 million. This significant contribution has been utilized to settle the school lunch debts of over 47,000 students, spread across 762 schools nationwide. As a result, thousands of children are relieved of their lunch debts and can now enjoy a carefree mealtime at school.

Alleviating Student Debts in Edmond Public Schools

A specific portion of the Arby's Foundation's donation, amounting to $27,095, was directed towards Edmond Public Schools in Oklahoma. This significant contribution led to the complete payoff of lunch debts for a remarkable 2,643 students. Additionally, another commendable contribution made by the foundation was a donation exceeding $21,000 to Clinton Public Schools, clearing lunch debt for 433 students.

The Vision and Mission of the Arby's Foundation

The Arby's Foundation, since its inception, has been tirelessly working towards the eradication of childhood hunger. The foundation's executive director, Stuart Brown, emphasizes the importance of ensuring that no child faces hunger. For him, school lunchtime should be a period of enjoyment, free from the concern of food availability. This viewpoint forms the foundation of the organization's ongoing efforts towards tackling childhood hunger.

A Decade of Philanthropy

Over the past decade, the Arby's Foundation has made significant strides in their mission to alleviate childhood hunger. Since 2011, the foundation has donated more than $30 million to various organizations committed to finding systemic solutions to childhood hunger. The overarching goal of these philanthropic efforts is to alleviate food insecurity, thereby allowing children to focus on their personal growth and aspirations.