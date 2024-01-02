Aquarium of the Pacific Launches 2024 Event Lineup

The Aquarium of the Pacific, based in Long Beach, is starting the new year with a diverse range of events and festivals. These activities aim to foster in-depth interaction with marine life and promote environmental education. The First Wednesday series, commencing on January 3, 2024, is the first such event, themed ‘National Parks Adventure.’

First Wednesday Series

This series will include a special screening of a new film. Following the screening, Peter Kareiva, the President and CEO of the aquarium, will deliver a brief talk. Attendees can also indulge in cocktails, socializing, crafts, and music. Advance tickets are available for a nominal fee of $5.

Winter Camp and Festival of Human Abilities

In addition to the First Wednesday series, the Aquarium Winter Camp is scheduled from January 3-5. The 21st Annual Festival of Human Abilities, a highlight of the aquarium’s offerings, is slated for the last weekend of January.

Events for February and March

Moving into February and March, the aquarium has the African American Festival, Night Dive, and Autism Families Night on the agenda. These events are a part of the aquarium’s efforts to provide both educational and entertaining experiences that center around ocean life and conservation.

Additional Activities

Moreover, the aquarium is also hosting Big Fish Little Fish classes for adults and children aged 3-6 years old. These classes provide a platform for learning through play, movement, and exploration, including animal touching, touring Aquarium exhibits, and participating in hands-on activities related to the theme. This event is scheduled for May 19, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, with tickets priced at $110.90 for an adult/child pair and $30.00 for Aquarium member adult/child pair.

Overall, the Aquarium of the Pacific is not just a place to observe marine life but also an educational hub, offering a variety of experiences to engage audiences of all ages in environmental conversation and oceanic life.