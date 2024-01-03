Aqua Security’s Valuation Surpasses $1 Billion Following $60 Million Funding Boost

Aqua Security, a paramount player in cloud native security, has recently announced an additional $60 million in funding to its Series E round. This noteworthy funding event, led by Evolution Equity Partners, has raised the company’s valuation to over $1 billion. Alongside Evolution Equity, existing investors including Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and StepStone Group also made significant contributions to the round.

Financial Milestones and Recognition

Since its establishment in 2015, Aqua Security has raised an impressive total of $325 million. Its innovative solutions are now used by over 500 enterprise companies, with 40% of them belonging to the Fortune 100, positioning Aqua as a formidable entity in the cloud security sector. The brand has seen a considerable uptake, especially within the financial services industry where it serves six of the top 10 banks in North America and six of the top seven banks in Canada.

2023 has been a year of significant growth for Aqua Security, with the company observing a 65% surge in new business. This success has not gone unnoticed. The company has earned a spot on the Fortune Cyber 60 list of the most important venture-backed startups and has been recognized with several awards for its pioneering work in cloud security.

Securing the Cloud Native Lifecycle

At the core of Aqua Security’s offer is a comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) dedicated to securing the entire cloud native application lifecycle. As businesses increasingly adopt cloud-based solutions, the need for robust and reliable security measures has never been more critical. Aqua Security’s platform addresses this need, providing enterprise-grade security from development to deployment.

About the Main Players

Evolution Equity Partners, the lead investor in this round, is a New York-based investment firm with a focus on cybersecurity software companies. Aqua Security itself is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL, and serves customers across over 40 countries, further establishing its global footprint in the cloud security sector.