AQ Cares Roof Giveaway: An Ode to First Responders

Adam Quenneville, a prominent name in the roofing industry, is paying tribute to first responders in a unique way. Through a charitable initiative by his company, the AQ Cares Roof Giveaway, Quenneville is offering an exclusive opportunity for the brave first responders hailing from western and central Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. The offer? A chance to win a free roofing system – a token of gratitude for their ceaseless service and sacrifice in the face of daily emergencies and public safety challenges.

Celebrating Local Heroes

Open to an extensive array of first responders, the AQ Cares Roof Giveaway welcomes participation from firefighters, police officers, correctional and parole officers, deputy sheriffs, domestic violence advocates, medical professionals like doctors and nurses, and emergency medical technicians such as paramedics and EMTs. The deadline for these local heroes to step into the competition is January 31st, with the winner announcement due in February.

Prizes Beyond Expectations

The giveaway is no ordinary affair. The top prize on offer is the GAF Roofing System replete with GAF’s Lifetime Warranty. But the generosity does not end with just one winner. Two additional prizes are also in the offing: a Roof Maxx treatment and a Roof Shampoo service. These are not just symbols of appreciation; they serve a critical role in extending the life of the roof and maintaining it in optimal condition.

A Legacy of Appreciation

This initiative is not the first of its kind. In 2023, John Wessig, a federal police officer for Veterans Affairs in western Massachusetts, was the proud recipient of a free roof. This year’s event continues the legacy of honoring the relentless service of first responders, a testament to their invaluable role in the community.