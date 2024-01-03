AptarGroup Unveils 2024 Schedule for Quarterly Conference Calls

Crystal Lake, Illinois-based AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), an international forerunner in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing, and protection technologies, has publicized its timetable for quarterly conference calls for the year 2024. The business has announced that it will hold discussions on the 4th Quarter and Annual 2023 Results on February 9, 2024, 1st Quarter 2024 Results on April 26, 2024, 2nd Quarter 2024 Results on July 26, 2024, and the 3rd Quarter 2024 Results on October 25, 2024. Each call is slated for 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will span approximately one hour.

Press Releases and Webcasts

Accompanying press releases for these calls will be issued post the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the day preceding each call. Interested parties can tune in to live webcasts of the calls on Aptar’s investor website, with replays also being accessible on the site.

Company Overview

Aptar, a company celebrated for providing innovative solutions to a plethora of markets like pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care, and home care, has its headquarters in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The company boasts a robust workforce of 13,500 employees and operates in 20 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release also includes forward-looking statements and pinpoints potential risks and uncertainties that could affect Aptar’s future results. These uncertainties include issues associated with acquisitions, regulatory environments, and competition. More detailed information on these risks can be located in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.