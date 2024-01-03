en English
AptarGroup Unveils 2024 Schedule for Quarterly Conference Calls

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Crystal Lake, Illinois-based AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), an international forerunner in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing, and protection technologies, has publicized its timetable for quarterly conference calls for the year 2024. The business has announced that it will hold discussions on the 4th Quarter and Annual 2023 Results on February 9, 2024, 1st Quarter 2024 Results on April 26, 2024, 2nd Quarter 2024 Results on July 26, 2024, and the 3rd Quarter 2024 Results on October 25, 2024. Each call is slated for 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will span approximately one hour.

Press Releases and Webcasts

Accompanying press releases for these calls will be issued post the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the day preceding each call. Interested parties can tune in to live webcasts of the calls on Aptar’s investor website, with replays also being accessible on the site.

Company Overview

Aptar, a company celebrated for providing innovative solutions to a plethora of markets like pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care, and home care, has its headquarters in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The company boasts a robust workforce of 13,500 employees and operates in 20 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release also includes forward-looking statements and pinpoints potential risks and uncertainties that could affect Aptar’s future results. These uncertainties include issues associated with acquisitions, regulatory environments, and competition. More detailed information on these risks can be located in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

