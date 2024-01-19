APS Fellowship Honors Global Leaders in Physics: Spotlight on 'Das' and Augusto Ghiotto

In the realm where the infinitesimal dance of atoms and subatomic particles shapes our very existence, the American Physical Society (APS) recognizes a select few who have significantly added to our understanding of physics. This year, the APS Fellowship Program has honored four individuals worldwide for their contributions in soft matter physics, including one known as Das. Earning the APS Fellowship is no small feat, with less than 0.5% of non-student members receiving this coveted accolade each year.

Das: A Luminary in Soft Matter Physics

Das was nominated by the APS Division of Soft Matter for her pioneering work on understanding the properties and transitions in biological and bio-inspired soft materials. A theoretical physicist, her research ambitiously straddles statistical physics, mechanics, and the intricate structure and organization of cells and tissues. Her work has opened new windows into the fundamentals of life and matter, making her a worthy recipient of this prestigious fellowship.

An Advocate for Diversity and Mentorship

Das's contributions extend beyond the confines of her research. She is known for promoting diversity within the soft matter community, fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of their background, can contribute to the advancement of physics. As a mentor, she has guided the academic journeys of numerous students. Her mentee, Ashley Lasko, was the recipient of the RIT Norman A. Miles Award for Excellence in Academic Study, while another mentee, Lauren Melcher, successfully defended her Ph.D. thesis and is now a senior scientist at Pfizer.

Augusto Ghiotto: Winner of the 2024 Richard L Greene Award

Another noteworthy physicist, Augusto Ghiotto, was recently awarded the 2024 Richard L Greene Dissertation Award in Experimental Condensed Matter or Materials Physics by the APS. Born and raised in Brazil, Ghiotto completed his undergraduate and Ph.D. at Columbia University, where he delved into the quantum criticality in a two-dimensional material known as tungsten diselenide (WSe2). His work unraveled its tunable metal-insulator transition at ultracold temperatures, a vital step forward in understanding quantum mechanics. He is currently continuing his exploration of physics at the University of California, Berkeley, as a Miller Fellow.

The APS Fellowship Program continues to honor the significant contributions in the realm of physics, promoting both the advancement of knowledge and the value of diversity within the community. With the likes of Das and Ghiotto, the future of physics appears to be in capable hands.