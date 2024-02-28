April Schermann Wins National Computer Science Teacher of the Year by PLTW

Normal West high school's April Schermann has been honored as Computer Science Teacher of the Year by Project Lead the Way (PLTW), a testament to her impactful role in STEM education. This recognition, presented by PLTW staff from various states alongside Normal West's principal and representatives from State Farm, underscores the significant influence Schermann has had on her students through her dedication to coding, AI, and leading extracurricular activities like a coding club for girls and a CyberPatriot team. Schermann's acknowledgment by students during the award presentation was particularly meaningful to her, highlighting the profound impact teachers can have on their students' lives.

Empowering Future Generations

April Schermann's journey in education has been marked by a commitment to preparing students for a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Her focus on coding and AI, coupled with leadership in extracurricular activities, has opened up new possibilities for her students, encouraging them to envision and prepare for careers that may not yet exist. PLTW's mission to support STEM education aligns with Schermann's efforts, providing professional development for teachers and reimagining students' learning experiences. PLTW CEO David Dimmett praised Schermann's innovative approach, emphasizing her ability to empower students to take charge of their learning.

A Legacy of Innovation and Inclusion

Reflecting on her career, Schermann noted the significant changes in both technology and classroom dynamics. From having only one girl in her AP Computer Science class to now teaching classes where over half are girls, Schermann has played a crucial role in promoting diversity and inclusion in STEM fields. Her achievements extend beyond the classroom, having been recognized as an outstanding teacher by Women in STEM and as an innovative educator by Disney's 100 Teachers. Additionally, her success as a varsity softball coach highlights her versatility and commitment to her students' overall development.

Award Significance and Broader Impact

This award from PLTW is particularly meaningful to Schermann, reflecting the broader impact of STEM education. By integrating PLTW's programs into her teaching, Schermann has contributed to a larger vision of empowering students and preparing them for the future. The recognition by PLTW, a prominent organization in the STEM community, underscores the importance of innovative teaching methods and the significant role educators like Schermann play in shaping the future of technology and education.

April Schermann's recognition as Computer Science Teacher of the Year by PLTW is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of inspiration for educators and students alike. It serves as a reminder of the transformative power of dedicated teaching and the potential of STEM education to prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.