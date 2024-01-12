Applied UV to Unveil Ground-breaking Fighter Flex LED Technology for HVAC Systems

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry player, Applied UV, is set to unveil its ground-breaking Fighter Flex LED technology at the AHR Expo on January 22nd. The cutting-edge solution aims to revolutionize energy efficiency in HVAC systems, replacing traditional mercury vapor tubes with durable, low-maintenance, and mercury-free UVC LED emitters.

Energy Efficiency and Beyond

Selected for the GSA Green Proving Ground Program, Fighter Flex LED is touted to usher in a significant shift in UV application for coil cleaning within HVAC systems. Its integration is projected to result in substantial energy savings for building owners. Applied UV estimates an additional 100% increase in energy savings within the UV system, potentially translating to an annual saving of about $10,000 for a property spanning 100,000 square feet.

Market Potential and Partnerships

Applied UV’s CEO, Max Munn, has expressed confidence in capturing a considerable market share, noting an annual sales opportunity in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The company is currently finalizing distribution agreements with several major international smart-building technology brands, underscoring the strong market potential of the Fighter Flex LED solution.

Strategic Alliances and Stock Performance

In a strategic move, Applied UV recently partnered with Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, to install Far-UVC Puro Protect 222nm fixtures in their Sterile Processing Department. Following these developments, Applied UV’s stock (AUVI) witnessed a significant surge, trading up by 26.3% to $2.86.