Business

Applied UV to Unveil Ground-breaking Fighter Flex LED Technology for HVAC Systems

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Applied UV to Unveil Ground-breaking Fighter Flex LED Technology for HVAC Systems

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry player, Applied UV, is set to unveil its ground-breaking Fighter Flex LED technology at the AHR Expo on January 22nd. The cutting-edge solution aims to revolutionize energy efficiency in HVAC systems, replacing traditional mercury vapor tubes with durable, low-maintenance, and mercury-free UVC LED emitters.

Energy Efficiency and Beyond

Selected for the GSA Green Proving Ground Program, Fighter Flex LED is touted to usher in a significant shift in UV application for coil cleaning within HVAC systems. Its integration is projected to result in substantial energy savings for building owners. Applied UV estimates an additional 100% increase in energy savings within the UV system, potentially translating to an annual saving of about $10,000 for a property spanning 100,000 square feet.

Market Potential and Partnerships

Applied UV’s CEO, Max Munn, has expressed confidence in capturing a considerable market share, noting an annual sales opportunity in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The company is currently finalizing distribution agreements with several major international smart-building technology brands, underscoring the strong market potential of the Fighter Flex LED solution.

Strategic Alliances and Stock Performance

In a strategic move, Applied UV recently partnered with Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, to install Far-UVC Puro Protect 222nm fixtures in their Sterile Processing Department. Following these developments, Applied UV’s stock (AUVI) witnessed a significant surge, trading up by 26.3% to $2.86.

Business Science & Technology United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

