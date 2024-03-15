AppleTV+ Premieres 'The Big Cigar': Andre Holland's Huey P. Newton Flees to Cuba

On May 17, AppleTV+ is set to captivate audiences with its latest limited series, 'The Big Cigar,' showcasing Andre Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton in a riveting narrative of escape and resilience. Directed by Don Cheadle, this six-episode saga, based on a true story, delves into Newton's audacious flight from the FBI to Cuba, with the aid of Hollywood's clandestine support.

The Genesis of Escape

'The Big Cigar' unearths the meticulously crafted plan spearheaded by Hollywood producer Bert Schneider to smuggle Newton out of the United States. With the FBI in relentless pursuit, the operation's success hinged on an elaborate ruse involving a non-existent movie production. This strategic deception is at the heart of the series, underlining the lengths to which Newton's allies went to secure his freedom.

A Stellar Cast and Crew

André Holland, celebrated for his role in the Academy Award-winning 'Moonlight,' leads an impressive ensemble that includes Alessandro Nivola and Tiffany Boone. Behind the scenes, NAACP Image Award-winner Janine Sherman Barrois serves as showrunner, with Jim Hecht penning the gripping script for the pilot episode. This powerhouse team brings to life the extraordinary tale of survival and solidarity.

Cultural Impact and Legacy

The series not only chronicles Newton's escape but also serves as a poignant exploration of the Black Panther movement's enduring impact on civil rights and social justice. Through Holland's portrayal, viewers gain insight into Newton's complex character and the political tumult of the era, offering a timely reflection on themes of race, power, and resistance.

As 'The Big Cigar' makes its debut, it promises not just to entertain but to provoke thought and dialogue about the legacies of historical figures like Huey P. Newton. Their stories, fraught with challenges, continue to resonate in today's social and political landscape, reminding us of the continuous struggle for justice and equality.