Business

Apple’s Vision Pro: A New Era of Virtual Reality

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
In a significant move in the realm of virtual reality, Apple has announced the launch of its Vision Pro VR headset. The highly-anticipated device, equipped with advanced features like dual 4K displays, an external display for social cues, Apple’s M2 chip, and various cameras and sensors for tracking, is set to redefine online social networking and gaming experiences.

Groundbreaking Features and Pricing

Set to hit the shelves on February 2nd, the Vision Pro is priced at $3,499. The product, expected to have little direct competition at CES, is positioned as a high-end offering. The headset will start with 256GB of storage capacity, with potential higher-end options of 512GB and 1TB, estimated to cost $3,699 and $3,899 respectively. The device’s M2 chip is designed to handle visionOS apps efficiently. With its groundbreaking technology innovations and high-end specs, the Vision Pro is set to create waves in the market.

Pre-Order Process and Limited Availability

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro will go live on January 19th with an innovative face-scanning feature in the Apple Store app for sizing, facilitating online ordering. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, only 60,000 to 80,000 units will be available at launch. The limited availability, attributed to the complex manufacturing process and low yield of MicroLED displays, is expected to generate hype, enabling Apple to announce a quick sellout post-launch. Kuo predicts high demand for the headset, given its unique features and advanced capabilities.

Optical Inserts and Additional Services

Apple’s new VR headset also caters to glasses wearers, offering the option to add optical inserts provided by Zeiss. Customers are advised to keep their prescription handy for necessary optical inserts and prepare for the ordering process, which would require scanning their face with an iPhone or iPad equipped with FaceID. The company is also allowing customers to purchase the headset through its app with some measurements required first, enhancing the buying experience for its users.

