Apple's Sales Slump Ends, UMG vs TikTok Dispute, and Wall Street's Big Tech-Led Rally

Apple has reported a marginal increase in revenue over the holiday season, ending a yearlong sales decline. Despite robust iPhone demand and expansion within their services division, investors continue to express their concerns, mirrored by a fall in stock price.

TikTok vs Universal Music Group

In a separate development, a licensing dispute between Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok has led to the removal of music from artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake from the popular platform. The contention has arisen over issues concerning AI-generated music and royalty rates, causing UMG to revoke its licenses and prohibit access to its extensive catalog of songs on TikTok.

Zuckerberg's Apology

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., has issued another apology, this time acknowledging the potential harm to children through social media platforms. The company has seen a profit increase in the fourth quarter due to cost reductions and an advertising rebound.

Wall Street Rally and Amazon's Growth

On the financial front, Wall Street witnessed a significant rally led by Big Tech companies, while Amazon announced better-than-expected revenue and profits for the holiday season. However, shares of fitness company Peloton hit a record low after reporting another loss and lowering projected earnings.

U.S. Mortgage Rate Drop and Allegations Against Automakers

In housing news, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has dropped to 6.63%, which could potentially benefit prospective homebuyers. Controversially, a report suggests that major automakers might be using Chinese aluminum produced with Uyghur forced labor.

Europe's Inflation Rate and Red Sea Attacks

Finally, despite Europe's inflation rate edging down, concerns are rising that Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea could dampen economic relief by increasing costs.