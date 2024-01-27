Apple's Electric Car Project Hits a Speed Bump: Delayed Launch and Changed Goals

Apple's ambitious leap into the automotive industry seems to be hitting a few more bumps than expected. The tech behemoth's long-rumored electric car project, dubbed 'Project Titan', has reportedly faced a new setback, delaying its progress and dampening the anticipation surrounding its launch.

Shift in Tactics, Delay in Launch

Initially, the car, which was expected to revolutionize the industry with its innovative design and technology, was slated for a 2024 launch. However, according to recent reports, the launch date has been pushed back to 2028. This delay is indicative of a significant shift in tactics towards a more practical, less flashy approach.

Change in Autonomy Goals

Another significant change has been Apple's shift in autonomy goals. Initially, the company aimed to produce a fully autonomous vehicle, but it appears that the plan has been scaled back to develop an electric vehicle with advanced driver-assistance systems instead.

Internal Dynamics and Concerns

The development process has been characterized by internal dynamics within Apple, raising concerns about the capacity for innovation. The electric vehicle project represents a significant financial investment for the company, and the recent setbacks have prompted questions about its viability and potential return on investment.