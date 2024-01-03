en English
Education

Apple’s Commitment to Education: Discounts and Resources for Students and Educators

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Apple’s Commitment to Education: Discounts and Resources for Students and Educators

In a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to education, tech giant Apple is offering substantial discounts and enriching resources to students and educators. The company is extending about a 10% discount on a vast array of products, encompassing iMacs, MacBooks, iPads, and other items via its Education Store.

Eligibility and Access to Discounts

The benefits of this initiative are not confined to the United States. However, the eligibility criteria vary across different countries. To qualify for these discounts in the U.S., one must be a student or an educator. The verification of status is mandated at checkout through the use of ID, transcripts, or official letters. The discount is also accessible to homeschool teachers.

These discounts can be availed at Apple’s online Education Store, retail locations, and authorized campus resellers. However, it’s worth noting that refurbished products, iPhones, Apple TV, and Apple Watch do not fall under the ambit of the discount program. Furthermore, there are stipulations on the quantity of discounted products that can be procured annually.

Apple’s Support for Education Beyond Discounts

Apple’s support for education transcends mere product discounts. The company has established the Apple Education Community, a free online resource for educators. This platform incorporates the Learning Center, which is replete with engaging tutorials and innovative lesson ideas. Additionally, it includes the Forum, where educators can connect and share knowledge.

These resources are ingeniously designed to enhance the use of Apple products in educational settings. They are readily accessible to anyone with an Apple ID. As the world increasingly embraces digital learning, Apple’s initiatives represent a significant stride towards shaping a technologically adept future generation.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

