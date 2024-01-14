en English
Business

Apple’s AI Team Given Relocation Ultimatum: Austin or Termination

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Apple's AI Team Given Relocation Ultimatum: Austin or Termination

In a move that underscores its determination to restructure the Artificial Intelligence (AI) division, Apple Inc. has given its San Diego-based AI team an ultimatum: Relocate to Austin, or face termination. The 121-person team, responsible for enhancing Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, is required to make this pivotal decision by the end of February.

Consolidating AI Efforts

The ultimatum is part of Apple’s broader strategy to centralize its AI operations, potentially to a specific location. According to Bloomberg News, the employees who choose not to relocate will be terminated from their positions on April 26. While Apple has not explicitly disclosed the reasons behind this consolidation, the move is seen as an effort to streamline operations and foster greater collaboration within the division.

Employee Reactions and Consequences

The decision has reportedly come as a surprise to the San Diego team, who were anticipating a relocation within the city. The imminent closure of the San Diego AI unit, if the employees refuse to relocate, could result in the departure of several dozen workers. However, in an attempt to soften the blow, Apple is offering relocation stipends and severance packages to the affected employees.

Future of Siri and Apple’s AI

This decisive move from Apple comes at a time when the tech giant is expected to introduce a new and improved Siri, equipped with generative artificial intelligence capabilities, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. The San Diego team, known for its significant contributions to Siri’s development, has a notable history within Apple. Some team members have already begun assisting Apple with a transition to AI products based on Large Language Models (LLMs).

The ultimatum given to Apple’s AI team underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to restructuring its AI division and potentially heralds a new chapter in the evolution of Siri and Apple’s AI endeavours.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

